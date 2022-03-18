UrduPoint.com

Daraz Sale; TECNO Brings Up To 40% Discounts For Users

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 01:06 PM

TECNO brings special discounts this Pakistan Day of up to 40% off for its users in the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022) TECNO brings special discounts this Pakistan Day of up to 40% off for its users in the country. The discounts shall be available on various TECNO phones online on Daraz from March 16 to March 23, 2022.

After the massive success and abundant sales in Pakistan, TECNO brings a special discount on the following phones:

  • Spark 7T – Discount of PKR 1483
  • POP 5 – Discount of PKR 889
  • POP 5 LTE – Discount of PKR 1142
  • CAMON 18T – Discount of PKR 2509
  • CAMON 18P – Discount of PKR 2430
  • SPARK 8 Pro – Discount of PKR 1846

POP is TECNO’s famous entry-level series which comes with good specs for daily use.

Whereas, Spark is TECNO’s mid-range series which brings some exceptional performance and camera technology to cater to all user’s needs. But Camon is the famous near-flagship series that comes with exceptional camera features. From 64MP camera to Gimbal technology, TECNO Camon has brought forward multiple exceptional camera technologies to Pakistan.

All in all, these amazing devices come with some remarkable specs such as a big display screen, clear resolution, smooth performance, massive batteries, and some astounding camera features. The sale will be live till the 23rd of March 2022 on Daraz at https://click.daraz.pk/e/_685je

For more, follow TECNO’s official social media pages.

