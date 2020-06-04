Facebook Deactivates Accounts of High-Profile Tunisian Bloggers, Activists - Reports

Facebook has deactivated multiple accounts belonging to prominent Tunisian bloggers and activists, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Facebook has deactivated multiple accounts belonging to prominent Tunisian bloggers and activists, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, over the weekend, approximately 60 accounts were deactivated.

About 14 accounts have since been restored.

The company has told the newspaper that some profiles were removed due to a technical error.