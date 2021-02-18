UrduPoint.com
Facebook Expands Number Of Climate Science Centers, Features To Expose 'Climate Myths'

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:18 PM

Facebook's Climate Science Information Center, currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, will expand to more than a dozen additional nations and include a new feature targeting "climate myths," the social media giant said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Facebook's Climate Science Information Center, currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, will expand to more than a dozen additional nations and include a new feature targeting "climate myths," the social media giant said on Thursday.

"From today our center will also be available in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa and Taiwan," Facebook said in a press release.

Facebook also added a section that "features facts that debunk common climate myths.

Examples of climate myths cited by Facebook, albeit without elaboration, include claims that too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere harms Earth's plant life and polar bear populations are declining because of global warming, Facebook said without elaborating.

The expanded climate feature will host "climate communication experts" at George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the University of Cambridge, Facebook said.

In countries where the climate center is not available, Facebook said it will direct users to the United Nations Environment Program.

