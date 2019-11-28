UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency Launch May Boost Illegal Trade In Antiquities - Researcher

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:18 PM

Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency Launch May Boost Illegal Trade in Antiquities - Researcher

The possible launch of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency may inadvertently boost trade in looted antiquities from conflict zones, like Syria, through the social media platform, Amr al-Azm, co-director of the Antiquities Trafficking and Heritage Anthropology Research (ATHAR) Project, told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The possible launch of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency may inadvertently boost trade in looted antiquities from conflict zones, like Syria, through the social media platform, Amr al-Azm, co-director of the Antiquities Trafficking and Heritage Anthropology Research (ATHAR) Project, told Sputnik in an interview.

In June, Facebook announced its plans to launch Libra in 2020 and to create a digital wallet to make basic financial services more accessible around the world. Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and Uber Technologies were initially expected to invest some $10 million each in a consortium that would govern the digital coin. However, the initiative was met with harsh criticism from European leaders and the US Congress. As a result, many partners pulled out from the project.

"Can you imagine how much easier it is going to be now for these people to buy and sell? We are really worried about that. It is going to make the situation much worse. Trafficking that occurs on Facebook is not just looted antiquities," al-Azm, a founding member of the Alliance to Counter Crime Online, said.

He remarked that Facebook had yet to address the initial problem of the illegal antiquities trade via the social network.�

"Without Facebook addressing the initial problem of what is being sold on its platform, by launching the currency they are just adding yet another way to make the platform even more attractive for these people to do their business. From the Facebook monetization perspective, it is perfect of course. They make money off it. The revenue is too good," he continued.

Al-Azm co-authored the ATHAR Project's report that studied the digital market in looted antiquities from the Middle East and North Asia and in particular looks into the activities of 95 Arabic Facebook groups using the platform for antiquities trafficking. In the report, which was published in June after two years of investigative research, the project found that individuals associated with Islamic State and Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) were among the members of these groups.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Business Russia Social Media Facebook Buy Alliance Middle East Cryptocurrency Money May June Visa Congress 2020 Market From Uber Asia Million Arab

Recent Stories

Over 100 Groups on Facebook Trade in Looted Antiqu ..

2 minutes ago

RT Says Its Spanish Broadcasts in Bolivia to Be Bl ..

2 minutes ago

Scientists spot black hole so huge it 'shouldn't e ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close down on concerns over US-China ..

7 minutes ago

Iran demands Iraqi action against 'aggressors' ove ..

8 minutes ago

Two protesters shot dead in south Iraq: medics, se ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.