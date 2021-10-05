UrduPoint.com

Facebook Outage Caused By Routine BGP Update Gone Wrong - Journalist Citing Recovery Team

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:00 AM

Facebook Outage Caused by Routine BGP Update Gone Wrong - Journalist Citing Recovery Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook's outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update, former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said, citing a member of the social networking service's recovery team.

"From trusted source: Person on FB recovery effort said the outage was from a routine BGP update gone wrong," Krebs said on Twitter.

"But the update blocked remote users from reverting changes, and people with physical access didn't have network/logical access. So blocked at both ends from reversing it," he said.

Related Topics

Washington Facebook Twitter Border Post From

Recent Stories

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the ri ..

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

3 hours ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

4 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the Dubai Digital Transformation S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.