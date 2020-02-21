Federal Minister Education praised HEC and Microsoft for organizing Imagine Cup 2020 Global competition

Microsoft Pakistan today announced the Pakistan winners of Imagine Cup2020 at at Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) Microsoft Pakistan today announced the Pakistan winners of Imagine Cup2020 at at Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad. Imagine Cup is a Global competition for students aged 16+. For nearly two decades, students from around the world have participated in Microsoft’s global technology competition to bring their unique tech solutions to life.Throughout the Imagine Cup competition, Microsoft Pakistan continues to foster innovation among students and enables them to transform their ambitions into reality.

The Imagine Cup Pakistan winner With a clear vision the winning team from NUST – Flowlines (aka.ms/flowlines), their idea to use augmented reality to connect it’s users with the physical world was the winner among 60 finalist teams from across the country.

Congratulating the winners of this year’s national finals Dr Tariq Banuri; Chairman HEC said “Imagine Cup is all about innovation, transformation and what comes next. Imagine cup continues to cultivate a spirit of social and technological entrepreneurship, empowering students to use their creativity to address real societal problems through technology. We have seen extremely innovative ideas coming in and the students who have been participating especially in the imagine cup and so many of them have gone on to establish their own startups that are now becoming multimillion dollar companies. I am proud of our students for participating in this Global event and I am sure they will bring laurels for Pakistan”.

The team will now represent Pakistan at the upcoming regional semifinals in Amsterdam, Holland,to compete among global teams for over USD20,000 total in prizing, Azure credits, plus the top two will win spots to advance to the 2020 Imagine Cup World Championship! During their Regional Final journey, teams will also have the chance to participate in an Entrepreneurship Day from the U.S. Department of Global Innovation through Science and Technology (GIST) to refine their business pitches, receive mentorship from Microsoft experts, and experience cutting-edge technical innovation at Microsoft Ignite the Tour. Also traveling to Amsterdam with the Imagine Cup team will be the Microsoft Student Partner(MSP) , Yaqoob Jamal from NUST, to take part in MSP summit where he will join other MSPs from the region to talk about various aspects of technology and how these programs can be incorporated in Universities.

Microsoft Pakistan: An outstanding participation across the region Microsoft Imagine Cup continues to witness strong participation from Pakistan, as well as world over.

, as an initiative of the Strategic Partnership with HEC; Microsoft Pakistan & HEC reached out to more than 100 campuses this year through multiple outreach campaigns in a bid to create awareness around the competition and effectively market it to the audience, which resulted in record breaking project entries (600+)in this competition, almost double the number from 2019.

HEC’s commitment to the academia and students is reflected as Microsoft drives the Imagine Cup to highlight Pakistan’s position on the leader boards – Thus, Pakistan ranks as the top country in the World, with the highest number of project submissions and competitors in Imagine Cup. A lot of remote and underprivileged areas weretar geted specifically in the drive for Imagine Cup, particularly Hyderabad,Jamshoro, Sukkur and Quetta. Students were initially evaluated in Regional finals, held in different cities and the best teams competed to win the National Finals.

The winning teams showcased their innovative thinking,technical skills and ground-breaking solutions to address everyday challenges. Country Manager Microsoft Pakistan Shahzad Khan said “The talent we have in Pakistan is phenomenal and competitions like Imagine Cup only help to highlight this raw talent and give them a platform to reach the global community. Our focus should be to produce skillful, technically enabled and certified graduates to meet the global market needs for engineering talent “ Senior Education Director for Microsoft Middle East & Africa Harb Bou-Harb added “As Microsoft we strive to bring the right set of tools and technology to students to expose them to the skills required for the future of work.

The way we look at our students, we feel that they are the agents of change and they just need the right set of tools to succeed. As a technology company we want to empower our students and enable them to shape their future “ Imagine Cup is one of Microsoft’s many efforts to transform skill development, nurture budding technologists and foster collaborative and innovative spirit. This global technology competition boasts of several success stories emerging from the competition. It’s a great platform to innovate, get recognized and eventually get enabled to bring about a positive change