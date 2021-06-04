UrduPoint.com
Foreign Astronauts Carried Out Military Experiments At ISS - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Foreign astronauts carried out military experiments at the International Space Station (ISS), while cosmonauts at the Russian segment performed a task of the defense ministry as well, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We know that our American colleagues carried out some experiments in the interests of their defense ministry. At first, we also carried out some experiments, civilian in essence, as this was not related to use of weapons, but nevertheless the defense ministry was among the customers," Rogozin said at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russian cosmonauts were engaged in observations of certain areas of the Earth, Roscosmos chief specified.

"The ISS program has never prohibited this. At the same time, as this is an international station, people 'spy' on each other, so the freedom of conducting experiments is limited," Rogozin concluded.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

