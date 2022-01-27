UrduPoint.com

German Court Rules Facebook Must Allow Oldtimers To Keep Using Aliases

Daniyal Sohail Published January 27, 2022 | 08:00 PM

German Court Rules Facebook Must Allow Oldtimers to Keep Using Aliases

Germany's Federal Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Facebook users who registered accounts under an alias before 2018 should be allowed to keep them despite the social network's rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Germany's Federal Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Facebook users who registered accounts under an alias before 2018 should be allowed to keep them despite the social network's rules.

The 3rd Civil Senate chamber partially backed a challenge against the rule, saying "the defendant is ordered to tolerate the changing of the plaintiff's profile name to a pseudonym and allow the plaintiff access to the functions of their account under the chosen profile name."

Two Germans sued Facebook for suspending their accounts in early 2018 after they failed to prove their user Names were authentic. The social network's naming rules ask everyone "to use the same name on Facebook that they use in everyday life" to prevent hate speech and bullying.

A Munich regional court sided with the social media giant in 2018 on the grounds that a German regulation that required telemedia to allow anonymity where possible was made obsolete by the EU data protection law of May 2018 that made no reference to this requirement.

But the top German court in Karlsruhe overturned that ruling, arguing that the national law clause was in effect when the accounts were created under aliases. Lead judge Ulrich Herrmann said that "the immediate reach of the decision is therefore limited to old cases," as quoted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Related Topics

Senate Social Media Facebook German Germany Karlsruhe Munich Same Lead Chamber May 2018 Top Court

Recent Stories

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Withdraws From Myan ..

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Withdraws From Myanmar Over Political Instability

1 minute ago
 Capacity building of MC staff being enhanced under ..

Capacity building of MC staff being enhanced under PCP: Minister

1 minute ago
 Hepatitis screening camp held in Nawabshah

Hepatitis screening camp held in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 RWMC month-long cleanliness campaign from January ..

RWMC month-long cleanliness campaign from January 28

3 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisci ..

Int'l conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" held ..

4 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, streamline its ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, streamline its functioning: Religious Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>