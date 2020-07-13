UrduPoint.com
Google Gives $10Bln Boost For India's Small Business To Accelerate Digital Economy - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Google has given $10 billion to help India's small and medium businesses (SMBs) afford to access and accelerate the nation's digital economy, CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday.

"Today at Google for India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India's digital economy," the company said.

Small merchants across India are now equipped to accept digital payments making it possible for more small businesses to become part of the formal economy and improving their access to credit, Pichai said.

"Just four years ago, only one-third of all small businesses in India had an online presence. Today, 26 million SMBs are now discoverable on Search and Maps, driving connections with more than 150 million users every month," Pichai said.

Aiding the digitalization for the Indian economy was at the core of Google's mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, Pichai added.

