Google Regards Content ID Claim Against Use Of Russian Anthem On YouTube As Groundless

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:42 AM

A Content ID claim submitted by the US-based Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) rights organization against the use of the Russian national anthem on YouTube is groundless and should be revoked, the Google press service told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) A Content ID claim submitted by the US-based Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) rights organization against the use of the Russian national anthem on YouTube is groundless and should be revoked, the Google press service told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it asked Google to lift restrictions on publishing videos with the Russian national anthem on YouTube, after some Russian users discovered that the platform was blocking videos that used the anthem over copyright infringement, alleging that the copyrights belonged to a private company.

"We have analyzed the claim by BMI and established that it is groundless and should be revoked. Content ID fingerprint, related to this claim, was adjusted in violation of our rules," Google said.

The media giant added that YouTube provides a media platform for content-makers, but does not hold copyrights to the published content.

"We provide instruments to copyright owners, such as Content ID, that enable them to track and reclaim rights for their content on YouTube," Google said.

In 2007, Google launched Content ID system designed to protect content-makers' rights on YouTube. The system allows copyright owners to block a video that contains their content or to allow other people to use the content and receive revenues from advertisements played during the video. According to Roskomnadzor, the Russian anthem, like any other state symbols, could not be subject to copyright.

Broadcast Music is one of the largest US performing rights organizations that protects copyrights of over one million songwriters. The company sells licenses to media companies that use the music of its clients and transfer copyright revenues to the copyright owners.

