HBL partners with Telenor Pakistan to boost Digital and Financial Inclusion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) HBL has partnered with Telenor Pakistan to enable customers to access the Bank’s Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) and Direct Transfer (DT) systems through MyTelenor App.

The agreement was signed by Uzair N. Rabbani, Regional Corporate Head, North - HBL and Faisal Saeed, Director Financial Control - Telenor Pakistan. The ceremony was also attended by Salman Naweed Choudhary, Regional Business Head, Innovation & Financial Inclusion - HBL, and Muhammad Qasim Awan, Director Customer Care & Channel Management - Telenor Pakistan.

This partnership is in line with HBL’s vision of becoming a ‘Technology Company with a Banking License’. The digital transformation that will result from HBL and Telenor Pakistan joining forces will result in a seamless and smooth digital experience for customers across Pakistan.

Over a million mutual customers of both companies will now be able to make Visa/MasterCard/UnionPay credit and debit card payments to their Telenor Pakistan balance directly from MyTelenor App, leveraging the Bank’s payment gateway. The avant-garde solution is built utilizing the 3D-secure platform for its added security and fraud management tools that protect against any fraudulent activities.

The partnership between HBL and Telenor Pakistan has been built upon the promise of combining forces to offer the best-in-class services, powered by state-of-the-art technology.