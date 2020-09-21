Huawei Appoints New President for Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East

With demand in the region increasing for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Huawei—a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices—has appointed a new regional president for its Cloud and AI Business Group as the company restructures its offerings in these fields

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020) With demand in the region increasing for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Huawei—a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices—has appointed a new regional president for its Cloud and AI Business Group as the company restructures its offerings in these fields.

Mr. Li Shi assumes the role of President of theHuawei Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East region effective immediately. Under his leadership, the group seeks to helpgovernments and local industries to tap into the power of digitalization while creating more intelligent and safer societies.

Based in Dubai, UAE, Shi will oversee the expansion of the group’s regionalproduct and solution portfolioalong with partner ecosystems that will create ultimate service experiences by utilizing Huawei’s global capabilities. The executive will further seek to deliver comprehensive terminal-edge-cloud solutions and services to more of Huawei’s customersand strategic partners,all with respect to data sovereignty thatcan support the digital economy and smart society of countries across the Middle East.

Shi has nearly 15 years of international experience with Huawei. He was most recently the CEO of Huawei UAE and had also previously held executive positions for Huawei in other Gulf and Levant countries.

Charles Yang, President of Huawei Middle East, said: “The innovations behind AI and cloud computing are advancing by leaps and bounds, and will soon pave the way to a digital Middle Eastin which all things are connected. Governments and enterprises are reinforcing their investments in these two fields. Under Li Shi’s leadership, I am confident that Huawei’s Cloud and AI Business Group will bring the value of ubiquitous computing to even more communities across the Middle East.

Li Shi, President for the Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East, added: “Nearly every industry in the region has been re-booting for the digital age. Cloud and AI technologies will acceleratethis transformation over the next decade. By offering new cloud services with our partners, enabling deeper AI research and development, and introducing new supercomputing capabilities to the region, our team will reinforce Huawei’s unrivalled end-to-end capabilities in the ICT domain while inspiring innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.”

Established earlier this year, Huawei’s Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East is an evolution of the company’s Cloud Business Department. Under the slogan “Cloud Everywhere”, the restructuring enables a more focused approach to developing and deploying solutions that will form the bedrock of the digital world.

In particular, Huawei now offers customers an unparalleled machine vision and intelligent collaboration portfolio, leading to a smarter governance and office experience. Different types of general computing power provide organizations in the region with multiple choices for strengthening their computing capability. Moreover, Huawei’s flagship all-flash storageis helpingorganizations to redefine their data infrastructure, while the Huawei Atlas series of computing and cloud services with heterogeneous architecture delivers an open-stack platform for developers to build applications that can lead the region’s digital charge. The Group isalso looking for partners, manufacturers, developers,and solution providers to join Huawei in building these new ecosystems together for a better digital world.