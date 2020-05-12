UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Delegation Calls On Federal Minister For Information Technology And Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque

Huawei delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Mr. Mark called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020) Huawei delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Mr. Mark called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the Huawei dekegation in his office and matters related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), connectivity, digitalisation and smartphones manufacturing were discussed during the meeting.

CEO Huawei brifed the Federal Minister for IT about Huawei company services, programs and initiatives for the development of ICT sector in Pakistan.

The Huawei delegation apprised the Federal Minster for IT that Huawei has set up ICT Academies in different cities of Pakistan. These Academies will provide students access to latest ICT tecnologies. Huawei also held ICT competition for students, and this year ICT competition will be held in September.

Team Huawei also apprised about steps being taken under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

The Federal Minister for IT lauded Huawei for its initiatives and directed them to continue their endeavours under CSR program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Company September Huawei

Recent Stories

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

26 seconds ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

36 minutes ago

DP World marks &#039;Zayed Humanitarian Work Day&# ..

2 hours ago

China plans to retest entire population in Wuhan a ..

2 hours ago

Over 3,200 File Complaint Against Spanish Gov't fo ..

9 minutes ago

Smokers, industry fuming over S. Africa's U-turn o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.