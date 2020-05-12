Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque

Huawei delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Mr. Mark called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020) Huawei delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Mr. Mark called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the Huawei dekegation in his office and matters related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), connectivity, digitalisation and smartphones manufacturing were discussed during the meeting.

CEO Huawei brifed the Federal Minister for IT about Huawei company services, programs and initiatives for the development of ICT sector in Pakistan.

The Huawei delegation apprised the Federal Minster for IT that Huawei has set up ICT Academies in different cities of Pakistan. These Academies will provide students access to latest ICT tecnologies. Huawei also held ICT competition for students, and this year ICT competition will be held in September.

Team Huawei also apprised about steps being taken under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

The Federal Minister for IT lauded Huawei for its initiatives and directed them to continue their endeavours under CSR program.