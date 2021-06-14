HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i Goes on Sale Nationwide

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i retails for PKR 16,499/- now available to purchase online and in stores across Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) The whole-new TWS earphones, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is officially available to purchase in stores and online for PKR 16,499/-. It offers a powerful battery life, active noise cancellation (ANC), fashionable design and outstanding audio quality. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i inherits the superb features from HUAWEI FreeBuds Series, including comfortable ANC, remarkable battery life, and crystal clear audio, allowing all users to enjoy an unprecedented audio experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i detects ambient noise through the microphones and generates a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise. The noise cancellation algorithm targets typical noisy scenarios such as a busy mall, loud public transportation, a train station, the office, or human voice for ANC optimisation, providing users a comfortable noise cancellation experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also features the Awareness Mode, allowing users to hear the surroundings without taking off the earbuds. By simply pressing and holding the earbud, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will switch between Awareness Mode and Active Noise Cancellation Mode automatically.

To reduce the interference of environmental noise during calls, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adopts three anti-interference technologies to improve the call quality. The exclusive beamforming technology allows the microphones to pick up user’s voice accurately, the dual-mic system comes with a slit-duct design to effectively reduce outdoor wind noise, and the AI noise reduction technology filters out extra noise.

Battery life is a key consideration for consumers. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adds a large, high energy density battery into the compact frame, brining longer battery life a smaller package. When ANC is turned off, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i offers 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call. Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call.

If the ANC is turned on, it can offer 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s oval shaped and compact design is inspired by the world-famous black sand beach in Iceland. Alongside the classic Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black, a refreshing Red is available.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s charging case is designed to fit the arc of user’s palm, not too big or too small, the perfect size to carry in the palm of your hand. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i has undergone thousands of rounds of comfort tests, finally adopting a design that fits the ear canal, greatly improving long-term wearing comfort. Huawei designers aimed to introduce a design for active and energetic users, allowing them to listen to the beauty of life while on an adventures. Thanks to Huawei’s advanced audio technology, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is able to provide crystal clear audio experience anytime and anywhere.

In addition to the crystal clear audio experience, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i provides an excellent interaction experience. Users can easily control music playback, voice call, and activate noise with gesture touch. When using HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 or above, it supports fast pairing with a pop-up notification that will prompt when the charging case is opened. When pairing, the battery information of the earbuds and the charging case will be displayed clearly.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will quench user’s thirst for TWS earphones. Its comfortable active noise reduction, pure audio quality and powerful battery life allow users to fully release their vitality, creativity, and enthusiasm, and enjoy a comfortable listening experience anytime, anywhere. You can purchase them through authorized retailers nationwide and online at Daraz.pk, OLX.com.pk, Telemart.pk and Cubeonline.pk for PKR 16,499/- ONLY!