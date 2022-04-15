iF DESIGN AWARD 2022; TECNO Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro Win awards for outstanding product design

The world-renowned iF Design Award recently announced its winners for 2022 where TECNO won in the Product and the Telecommunication categories for the outstanding product design of its Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022) The world-renowned iF Design Award recently announced its winners for 2022 where TECNO won in the Product and the Telecommunication categories for the outstanding product design of its Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro. This marks TECNO’s debut award in the international design competition, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to technological innovation and continual breakthroughs.

Known as the “Oscar of product design”, the most influential industrial design award in the world – iF DESIGN AWARD is famous for its “independent, rigorous, and reliable” screening standards. Winning such an impactful and prestigious award means a lot for any brand.

With 11,000 entries from 57 countries submitted at iF DESIGN AWARD, TECNO Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro outperformed other entries, winning over the 132-member jury of independent design experts worldwide, the largest jury ever assembled. This marks a huge milestone for TECNO and endorses the efforts put in to make each phone stand out in the market.

Phantom X is TECNO's flagship imaging series which uses state-of-the-art technology and design. With a 6.7-inch 70° curved-edged display screen with a patterned glass back, the exquisite craftsmanship allows PHANTOM X to present a unique texture and elegant taste in the interlaced light and shadow.

Whereas, CAMON 19 Pro is TECNO’s high-performance, high-value smartphone designed for young fashionistas. The phone will be launched in the second quarter of 2022 in Pakistan and globally. This series adopts an ultra-narrow frame design and an ingenious dual-ring triple-camera layout. The phone was praised by the jury of the iF DESIGN AWARD saying its borderless design and the powerful camera design gives it an aesthetic look like no other.

Stephan Ha, TECNO General Manager shared his views on this achievement,

“We are extremely honored to be awarded this prestigious international award for our Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro. Our dream has always been to revolutionize the landscape of smartphone photography for our users around the world, closing the gap between the professional camera and smartphone photography, while constantly pushing the evolution of design language to bring users up-to-date exterior ID design. In the future, we will remain committed to driving further changes in mobile imaging and the design language evolution.”