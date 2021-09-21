India Cuts Off Communications, Internet in Kashmir Due to Terrorists - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Communications and internet services have been suspended in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in northern India due to the infiltration of a terrorist group, NDTV broadcaster reported Monday citing the military.

A group of about six people attempted to infiltrate the border region from Pakistan on Saturday night, the broadcaster said, citing government sources in Delhi. An Indian soldier was reportedly injured.

The counter-terrorist operation has been underway for over 30 hours, a large area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been called in, NDTV said. The army representative said the operation to track down terrorist scouts is currently ongoing and the exact situation on the ground is still unclear, according to the news.

India and Pakistan, considered the same territory under the colonial British Raj, have long been at odds over and fought three wars over Kashmir.

Occasional clashes on the contact line have been a regular occurrence. Bilateral relations between India and Pakistan hit a new low in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories under direct rule of New Delhi. Pakistan responded by expelling the Indian ambassador and halting bilateral trade.

In February 2021, both countries issued a joint statement indicating that they both agree to stop firing at one another at the disputed Line of Control border in Kashmir.

The security situation in the region has threatened to deteriorate following the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan. In beginning of September, India held a high-level review meeting on the issue.