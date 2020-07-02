India Open to Foreign Tech Firms, But Urges Compliance With Local Law - Foreign Ministry

India is open to foreign investment, with many technology companies already present in the country, but they have to comply with Indian laws, Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said, regarding India's banning of several Chinese apps

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) India is open to foreign investment, with many technology companies already present in the country, but they have to comply with Indian laws, Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said, regarding India's banning of several Chinese apps.

India announced Monday that it was blocking 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and Weibo claiming that they posed a threat to India's sovereignty. In addition, the Indian government is reportedly discussing a ban on the participation of Chinese firms in India's 5G program.

"The world's largest software and internet applications companies are present in India.

Naturally while operating in India they have to abide by our rules and regulations issued by the relevant Ministries and Departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data. While we will continue to welcome foreign investments in India, including in the area of internet technologies, but this will have to be in accordance with the rules and regulatory framework established by the Government," Srivastava said.

India has one of the most open regimes for attracting foreign investment and is one of the world's largest markets for digital and internet technologies, the spokesperson said.