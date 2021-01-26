UrduPoint.com
India's Ban Of 59 Popular Chinese Apps Becomes Permanent - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:42 PM

India's Ban of 59 Popular Chinese Apps Becomes Permanent - Reports

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology indefinitely banned TikTok and WeChat among 59 Chinese apps over security concerns, Indian media reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology indefinitely banned TikTok and WeChat among 59 Chinese apps over security concerns, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

India initially banned 59 Chinese apps last June, following a major military spat in the disputed border area of Ladakh in the Himalayas. A new batch of bans covering 118 apps was imposed in November.

As reported by Indian broadcaster NDTV, Chinese developers were given time to provide assurances that their apps did not pose threat to India's national security and sovereignty, which was the reason cited by the Indian authorities when banning them. According to the report, the government was not satisfied by the assurances it received and, therefore, made the ban permanent.

China has decried the bans, amounting them to a violation of global market rules and WTO regulations.

More Stories From Technology

