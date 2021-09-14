UrduPoint.com

Infinix Latest Laptop INBook X1 Series, Now Available Nationwide

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:28 AM

Infinix latest laptop INBook X1 Series, now available nationwide

INBook X1 series is the perfect blend of work and play

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2021) Infinix’s new laptop series – INBook X1 goes on live sale today, this lightweight premium laptop delivers a powerful punch in terms of speed combined with an elegant & slim body design. The laptop series comes in 3 variants Core i3, i5 and i7, priced at Rs.79,900, Rs.99,900 & Rs.137,999 respectively. Available from 13th September at outlets nationwide and exclusively on Daraz.pk & Saamaan.pk.

INBook X1 series provides an aesthetically pleasing experience for those who want a powerful yet eye catching device. It comes with a thin and lightweight metal design at just under 3lbs, a sandblasted anodized body, made from premium aircraft-level aluminum finished to perfection. Working on the one go has never been this good before.

With a 14” FHD plus display and ultra-thin bezels, the INBook X1 series delivers a dazzling and colourful display with 100% sRGB color gamut.

INBook X1 can be tilted up to 180° which enables optimum viewing angles for the best perspective anywhere anytime.

The INBook X1 series has a light and sleek look which is easy to carry anywhere anytime, available in most of the on-trend color options including Noble Red, Elves Green, Starfall Grey and Elegant Black. This give consumers the power to express their needs which goes with the requirements. This gives consumers the power to express themselves as the device works according to their requirements and needs. The INBook X1 works in tandem with long-lasting battery life to ensure users can work for more than 13 hours a day without any disturbance. So hurry up and get yourselves All Geared Up with the new INBook X1!

