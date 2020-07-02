UrduPoint.com
Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw With Mega Discounts For The Customers

Infinix, Pakistan’s top-tier smartphone brand, has unveiled a new opportunity for consumers to avail discounts on multiple products and enter a lucky draw competition for the chance to win a Rs. 1 Million cash prize, motorbikes, and Infinix mobile phones

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd July, 2020) Infinix, Pakistan’s top-tier smartphone brand, has unveiled a new opportunity for consumers to avail discounts on multiple products and enter a lucky draw competition for the chance to win a Rs. 1 Million cash prize, motorbikes, and Infinix mobile phones. The campaign is live from 1st July 2020, the offer is valid both in stores and online for customers throughout July.

The leading smartphone brand has presented mega discounts on multiple best-selling premium products, including the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Note 7. Customers can avail Rs. 1500 discount on the Infinix Hot 9 (4+64GB), Rs. 1000 discount on Infinix Hot 9 (4+128GB), Infinix Note 7 Lite (4+128GB), and the Infinix Note 7 (4+128) and (6+128GB) variants. Infinix would be offering coupons on the purchase of any of these smartphones to enter the lucky draw competition and avail the chance to win the prizes.

The CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu, commented, “We are delighted to bring this grand celebration exclusively for our consumers in Pakistan.

We appreciate all the love the consumers have shown for us, and we hope to give back in whatever way we can.”
The winning prizes include a Rs. 1 Million cash prize for the first winner, three motorbikes for the second winners, and fifteen Infinix smartphones for the third winners, respectively.
About Infinix
Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia.

