Infinix Zero 8: Peak Mobile Performance With G90T Is Here
Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:43 PM
Infinix’s new device is closer than ever, as some reports have revealed that the smartphone manufacturer is set to unveil its much awaited flagship the Infinix Zero 8 in coming months
The rumored upgrade to Zero series is one of the most anticipated phones of the year, and there are some solid reasons behind that.
Infinix reportedly also has teamed up with tencent to give the users of Zero 8 unmatched gaming experience of PUBG. G90T is one of the most excellent processors in the market, which is equipped with Cat-12 4G LTE World-mode modem, which provides reliable connectivity and smooth experience.
There may also be other considerations such as refresh rates, screen size, gaming modes, cooling systems, and more, which tend to be more directly targeted in phones built with gaming in mind. If rumors are to be believed, this feature will surely provide enhanced gaming experience to users who have gaming as their top priority.
Infinix Zero 8 will supposedly get its juice from a powerful processor. The processors are one of the biggest contributors when it comes to performance. After all, it’s the engine responsible for a wide range of processes from handling calls, texts, or running Facebook to review a PowerPoint presentation, or browsing graphics-heavy websites.
That said, the bigger and faster the RAM, storage, battery, and temperature, the smoother the performance will be, especially while multi-tasking. This would surely be a big jump as compared to much acclaimed Infinix Note 7.