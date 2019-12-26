UrduPoint.com
Iran's Information Ministry Denies Being Instructed To Cut Internet On Thursday - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Iranian Information and Communications Technology Ministry denied on Wednesday media reports that it had received orders to limit internet access across the country on December 26, Iran's ISNA news agency said.

Thursday will mark the 40th day since the nationwide protests against a hike in gasoline prices began. A number of Western media outlets have reported that there is a chance of renewed demonstrations and Internet cuts.

According to the news agency, the head of the information ministry's media department, Jamal Hadian, has called the reports "fake.

"

Iranian network operator RighTel refuted earlier reports that mobile Internet had already been cut in several provinces.

Tehran restricted Internet access on November 15, a day after the violent protests started, and justified its decision as a measure to ensure national security in a crisis situation.

The authorities stressed back then that full Internet access would be restored as soon as the protests end. For the next week and a half, Iran banned foreign sites and search engines, while keeping access to domestic sites.

