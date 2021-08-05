ISS Crew to Start Preparations for Work With European Robot ERA in September

The International Space Station (ISS) will prepare to work with the European Robotic Arm (ERA) remote manipulator in late September, a spokesman for Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) will prepare to work with the European Robotic Arm (ERA) remote manipulator in late September, a spokesman for Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The crew works on the ERA manipulator are scheduled for after September 20. At this time, the crew will begin to work with the manipulator's control panel inside the [Nauka] module," the spokesman said.

The ERA is a manipulator robot designed somewhat like a human arm with an elbow, shoulders and even wrists with two control systems. Its mission will be to "walk" around the Russian segment of the ISS and carry heavy cargo, including scientific equipment.

During Russian cosmonauts' spacewalks in January 2022, the ISS crew will unfold the manipulator and prepare it for use. It will later transport equipment from the Rassvet module for further installation on the newly-arrived Nauka.