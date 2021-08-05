UrduPoint.com

ISS Crew To Start Preparations For Work With European Robot ERA In September

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

ISS Crew to Start Preparations for Work With European Robot ERA in September

The International Space Station (ISS) will prepare to work with the European Robotic Arm (ERA) remote manipulator in late September, a spokesman for Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) will prepare to work with the European Robotic Arm (ERA) remote manipulator in late September, a spokesman for Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The crew works on the ERA manipulator are scheduled for after September 20. At this time, the crew will begin to work with the manipulator's control panel inside the [Nauka] module," the spokesman said.

The ERA is a manipulator robot designed somewhat like a human arm with an elbow, shoulders and even wrists with two control systems. Its mission will be to "walk" around the Russian segment of the ISS and carry heavy cargo, including scientific equipment.

During Russian cosmonauts' spacewalks in January 2022, the ISS crew will unfold the manipulator and prepare it for use. It will later transport equipment from the Rassvet module for further installation on the newly-arrived Nauka.

Related Topics

Russia Robot January September From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Sl ..

17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in Mia ..

24 minutes ago
 Lions' Owens hails 'unbelievable' Furlong ahead of ..

Lions' Owens hails 'unbelievable' Furlong ahead of series decider

1 minute ago
 Meeting of Divisional,Central Executive Peace Comm ..

Meeting of Divisional,Central Executive Peace Committees held

1 minute ago
 FO rubishes Indian MEA's claim of 'developed, empo ..

FO rubishes Indian MEA's claim of 'developed, empowered' Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 New General Bus Stand to cost Rs 4b: DG PDA

New General Bus Stand to cost Rs 4b: DG PDA

2 minutes ago
 Minister for expediting development schemes under ..

Minister for expediting development schemes under Punjab Cities Program

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.