IT Giants No Longer Try To Hide Political Bias, Block Any Alternative Content - Nebenzia

Daniyal Sohail Published May 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Major digital platforms no longer try to hide their political bias and block all accounts whose content does not correlate with the Western position, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"Digital platforms have definitively thrown off their masks. They are no longer bothering to concede their political bias, they are blocking any accounts whose content is in odds with the agenda that is dictated by Western elites," Nebenzia said during the UN Security Council.

The Russian diplomat accused the West of blocking all alternative information, expelling Russian journalists, and shuttering Russian tv channels. All alternative views are immediately "branded as a propaganda," he added.

"Who call themselves a community of democracies in fact are engineering real cyber totalitarianism. They wish to create a world where they, only they will have full control over information flow," Nebenzia said.

He also called on the United Nations to hold a comprehensive discussion on security in a cyber domain.

