IT, ITeS Export Remittances Surge To $379.251 Mln During July-Sept

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:27 PM

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to $379.251 mln during July-Sept

The IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55% during the first three months (July-September) of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55% during the first three months (July-September) of FY 2020-21.

The export was $264.187 million during the during the first three months of FY 2019-20, according to performance report of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

On the direction of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed for increasing the IT exports and making special efforts in this regard.

Pakistan's IT Industry has recorded yet another milestone of stellar performance in export earnings growth.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that government is taking all possible steps to ensure long term IT industry growth trajectory and to enhance IT industry exports.

He also lauded the IT sector for its contributions to Pakistan, saying that Pakistan's IT industry has reached an important milestone in its journey and it has the potential to be the largest foreign exchange earner for Pakistan.

