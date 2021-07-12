UrduPoint.com
Japanese Space Tourist Maezawa To Cook National Dishes On ISS

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Japanese Space Tourist Maezawa to Cook National Dishes on ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft in December, shared with Sputnik his plans to cook national dishes in space.

When asked if he was going to cook Japanese food on the ISS, Maezawa replied in the affirmative and added that he would like to share the meal with the rest of the crew.

Maezawa, 45, noted that he had always been curious about what space really looked like, and added that the trip to the ISS would give him a chance to find it out.

In 2023, the Japanese businessman is also expected to fly to the moon on Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship.

Maezawa stressed that staying at the ISS will better prepare him for "what to expect from space" during his moon flight.

Maezawa together with his assistant Yozo Hirano are scheduled to leave for the ISS on December 8 on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft. The flight is expected to last 12 days, and the crew will be led by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

The tourists are currently undergoing pre-flight training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center outside Moscow.

The last time Russian state space agency Roscosmos took a tourist to the ISS was in 2009, with Guy Laliberte, a co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, aboard.

