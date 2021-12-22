UrduPoint.com

Japanese Space Tourist Says Failed To Accomplish All Things From To-Do-In-Space List

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:18 PM

Japanese space tourist Yusaku Maezawa said on Wednesday that he did not accomplish all the tasks on his to-do list compiled with the help of his followers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Japanese space tourist Yusaku Maezawa said on Wednesday that he did not accomplish all the tasks on his to-do list compiled with the help of his followers.

"I managed to accomplish nearly 70-80 tasks out of 100," Maezawa said at a press conference.

The 46 year-old fashion retail billionaire and his 36 year-old assistant Yozo Hirano were filming and broadcasting YouTube videos as Maezawa was completing a list of "100 things you want MZ to do in space" suggested by his followers.

The tycoon refused to reveal the tasks he had managed to do in space and redirected all those who are interested to the YouTube channel.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin headed the mission that carried tourists on a Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft to the International Space Station from December 8 to December 20.

Maezawa and Hirano became the first self-paying tourists to fly to the International Space Station in the last 12 years.

The billionaire is expected to participate in Elon Musk's flyby around the moon in 2023.

