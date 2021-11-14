UrduPoint.com

Japan's Self-Defense Force Might Set Up Second Space Unit After April 2022 - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force might launch the second space operations unit later than April 2022, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, citing the country's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

The unit launch is prompted by extension of the ministry's activities to space and the use of electromagnetic waves, according to Kishi.

The group is expected to appear at the Hofu Kita air base in the Yamaguchi prefecture.

The first unit, Space Operations Squadron, was established in May 2020. Both groups will counter attempts to disrupt the operation of Japan's satellites, and formation of a new unit might be linked to the boosted space activities of Russia and China, the media reported.

