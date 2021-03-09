The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will set up an office, on April 1, to promote the use of so-called flying vehicles in the country, NHK World-Japan reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will set up an office, on April 1, to promote the use of so-called flying vehicles in the country, NHK World-Japan reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, the office will be responsible for the elaboration of flying vehicles' safety standards and plans on their registration.

The media noted that the ministry believed that the introduction of flying vehicles would reduce traffic and improve Japan's transport infrastructure.

The news agency added that some officials of the office would operate a test field located in the prefecture of Fukushima to supervise test flights of flying vehicles.

The leading developer of flying vehicles in Japan is SkyDrive that demonstrated the first flight of its flying vehicle in August. The company is planning to start selling flying vehicles in Japan by 2023.