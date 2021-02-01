KP government decides to promote video gaming industry: Zia Ullah Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science, Technology and Information Technology Department is taking steps to reap real economic benefits from the gaming industry of I

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science, Technology and Information Technology Department is taking steps to reap real economic benefits from the gaming industry of IT.

There is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they would give more opportunities to the youth to tap this opportunity, said Ziaullah Bangash, Adviser to Chief Minister KP on IT.

In a statement issued here, Zia said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been launching projects in IT sector to improve the economy through technology.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) was considering to allocate budget for promotion of gaming industry, which would train children for gaming industry and introduce the best games to the world by working on new ideas.

IT Adviser said that gaming industry was one of the fastest growing industries in the world. KP ST&IT Department was taking practical steps to promote gaming industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About the future of games Zia stated that there were many virtual game companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP ST&IT Department has also invited gaming industry related companies from other cities of Pakistan to establish their set-up in KP province.

Regarding facilities he said that provincial government would provide full support and assistance to anyone who wants to set up gaming company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon host a virtual gaming tournament in which youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all over Pakistan will be able to participate Ziaullah Bangash disclosed.