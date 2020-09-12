Launch of Satellite on Board Chinese Kuaizhou-1A Carrier Rocket Fails - State Media

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 28 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:32 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) A satellite on board a Chinese-made Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket has failed to enter orbit after launch, the state-run Xinhua agency reported on Saturday.
According to the agency, the Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C remote-sensing satellite that was on board the carrier rocket failed to enter orbit.
The launch took place at 13:02 local time [05:02 GMT] on Saturday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
An investigation has begun to identify the cause of the failure, the agency said.
In May, a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket successfully put two communications satellites into orbit.