Launch of Satellite on Board Chinese Kuaizhou-1A Carrier Rocket Fails - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) A satellite on board a Chinese-made Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket has failed to enter orbit after launch, the state-run Xinhua agency reported on Saturday.

According to the agency, the Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C remote-sensing satellite that was on board the carrier rocket failed to enter orbit.

The launch took place at 13:02 local time [05:02 GMT] on Saturday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

An investigation has begun to identify the cause of the failure, the agency said.

In May, a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket successfully put two communications satellites into orbit.