UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Satellite On Board Chinese Kuaizhou-1A Carrier Rocket Fails - State Media

Daniyal Sohail 28 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

Launch of Satellite on Board Chinese Kuaizhou-1A Carrier Rocket Fails - State Media

A satellite on board a Chinese-made Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket has failed to enter orbit after launch, the state-run Xinhua agency reported on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) A satellite on board a Chinese-made Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket has failed to enter orbit after launch, the state-run Xinhua agency reported on Saturday.

According to the agency, the Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C remote-sensing satellite that was on board the carrier rocket failed to enter orbit.

The launch took place at 13:02 local time [05:02 GMT] on Saturday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

An investigation has begun to identify the cause of the failure, the agency said.

In May, a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket successfully put two communications satellites into orbit.

Related Topics

China May From Satellites

Recent Stories

Evaluations to select the UAE’s Arab Reading Cha ..

3 minutes ago

Bahrain-Israel peace agreement an &#039;important ..

3 minutes ago

First lady seeks concerted efforts for social and ..

21 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

22 seconds ago

Bottas completes practice clean sweep for Mercedes ..

3 minutes ago

NMU students demand public hanging of accused of L ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.