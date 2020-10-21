UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPs Back EU's Big Tech Clampdown

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:52 AM

MEPs back EU's Big Tech clampdown

European Parliament has given the EU executive strong backing to draw up new rules against big tech that could become the most draconian ever against the likes of Google, Amazon or Facebook

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :European Parliament has given the EU executive strong backing to draw up new rules against big tech that could become the most draconian ever against the likes of Google, Amazon or Facebook.

MEPs meeting in Brussels on Tuesday weighed in on the "Digital Services Act", an upcoming EU legislation that aims to put sweeping limits on the tech giants and even see the firms forced to split up.

In a series of something called initiative reports, a huge majority of MEPs called on the EU to "future-proof" rules on tech firms that would go further and faster than competition law.

If adopted, the rules would again place Europe at the forefront of a global clampdown on big tech just as antitrust authorities in the US launched proceedings against Google, largely following the EU's playbook.

"The eternally long competition proceedings against Google and other platform operators show that they can hardly be dealt with using the normal instruments of competition law", said German MEP Markus Ferber.

Stricter rules "with bite" are needed, he added.

The bill is currently being drawn up by the European Commission and leaks have showed an ambition to come out strongly against the firms.

The heart of the proposals will be to update the e-commerce directive, the law that currently governs online business, but that dates back to 2000, when Google was at its infancy and Facebook did not exist.

Related Topics

Google Business Europe Parliament Facebook German Brussels Split

Recent Stories

Air Pollution in India's New Delhi Exceeded Safe N ..

2 minutes ago

MMU reiterates demand for Mirwaiz Umar Farooq rele ..

2 minutes ago

Naat Khawan Mehboob Hamdani passes away

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 19 deaths, 660 new cases of Covid ..

8 minutes ago

October 29 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Customs solves 170 IPR disputes in 9 months ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.