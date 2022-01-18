Meta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Facebook page of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks on military security and arms control was mistakenly disabled by automated tools, and now has been restored, a Meta spokesperson told Sputnik.

"This page was disabled in error by our automated tools and has been restored.

We apologize to users for any inconvenience caused by this action," the spokesperson said.

Last week the page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content. Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said Meta's move breaks fundamental rules of free access to information and sent a request to remove the restrictions.

