Military Space Rocket Reaches Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) A space rocket, launched by the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Monday, has reached the orbit, the ministry told reporters.

"At the estimated time, the spacecraft was launched into the target orbit by the Fregat upper stage and was accepted into control of ground-based facilities of the space forces of the (Russian) aerospace forces," the ministry said.