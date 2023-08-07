Open Menu

Military Space Rocket Reaches Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published August 07, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Military Space Rocket Reaches Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

A space rocket, launched by the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Monday, has reached the orbit, the ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) A space rocket, launched by the Russian Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Monday, has reached the orbit, the ministry told reporters.

"At the estimated time, the spacecraft was launched into the target orbit by the Fregat upper stage and was accepted into control of ground-based facilities of the space forces of the (Russian) aerospace forces," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi Corporation launches digital transforma ..

Dubai Taxi Corporation launches digital transformation strategic plan 2022-2025

24 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Hyderabad celebrates evening with ..

Arts Council of Hyderabad celebrates evening with Mustafa Qureshi

15 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes 8 bills

National Assembly passes 8 bills

15 minutes ago
 Compiling 209-year laws - a big achievement of Bal ..

Compiling 209-year laws - a big achievement of Balochistan's govt: Rubaba

15 minutes ago
 French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahe ..

French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahead of 2024 Olympics - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Slade cut from England's World Cup squad

Slade cut from England's World Cup squad

13 minutes ago
National Elections Committee announces opening of ..

National Elections Committee announces opening of candidacy for FNC 2023 electio ..

39 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Any Diplomatic Initiative Leading to P ..

UN Welcomes Any Diplomatic Initiative Leading to Peace in Ukraine - Spokesperson

13 minutes ago
 ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ c ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ campaign to foster public healt ..

39 minutes ago
 German arrested in France for holding wife captive ..

German arrested in France for holding wife captive for 12 years

13 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in 4 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology