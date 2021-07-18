UrduPoint.com
More Potential Air Leak Locations Found At International Space Station - NASA

18th July 2021

More Potential Air Leak Locations Found at International Space Station - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Several possible air leak locations in the Russian Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) have been identified, some of them have been fixed, David West, the Examinations Director at NASA's Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) said.

West said at a BCSP meeting that experts from Russia and the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have used various methods to find potential air leak locations on board the ISS. Three such sports have been patched or sealed, according to West.

He added that the air leaking from the ISS currently poses on threat to the safety of the crew.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019. The crew have since identified and sealed two cracks but air continues to leak, which, nonetheless, poses no threat to those on board the space station, according to Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

More Stories From Technology

