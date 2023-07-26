Moscow City Court Takes Former Russian Digital Deputy Minister Parshin Into Custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Moscow City Court has revoked the house arrest of former Russian Deputy Digital Minister Maxim Parshin and taken him into custody over the case of bribe-taking on an especially large scale, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, the Moscow Basmanny District Court sent Parshin under house arrest.

Prosecutors appealed against the decision, demanding that the former deputy minister be taken into custody.

"To change the decision of the Moscow Basmanny District Court, change the preventive measure for accused Parshin from house arrest to custody until September 12," the judge said.

Earlier in July, the criminal case against the former deputy digital minister was initiated over bribe-taking on an especially large scale. Parshin may face a prison sentence of up to 15 years. The former official has pleaded not guilty.