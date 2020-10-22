UrduPoint.com
NATO To Establish Space Center At Germany's Ramstein Air Base - Stoltenberg

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:33 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that defense ministers from the alliance's member states had agreed to establish a space center at Germany's Ramstein air base

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that defense ministers from the alliance's member states had agreed to establish a space center at Germany's Ramstein air base.

"Ministers agreed to establish a new NATO space center at allied air command in Ramstein, Germany.

It will help to coordinate allied space activities, support NATO missions and operations from space, including with communications and satellite imagery, and protect allied space systems by sharing information about potential threats," Stoltenberg said during the online NATO ministerial.

