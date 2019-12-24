UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Model Of High-speed Inter-city Trains Operational In Central China

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:58 PM

New model of high-speed inter-city trains operational in central China

A new model of high-speed trains designed for inter-city transportation was put into operation Tuesday in central China's Hunan Province

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A new model of high-speed trains designed for inter-city transportation was put into operation Tuesday in central China's Hunan Province.

With a design speed of 160 kph, the CJ6 trains were jointly developed by an inter-city railway company in Hunan and CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.

The new trains are versatile, as they can run in four-car formations during non-rush hours and eight or 16-car formations during rush hours, said Zhou Qinghe, chairman of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.

Using light-weight materials and equipped with a braking system powered by recycled energy, the new model is also energy-conserving and environmentally friendly, according to Zhou.

Industry analysts said the operation of the new trains will help boost the integration of cities in Hunan.

Related Topics

China Company Zhuzhou

Recent Stories

Man kills father over property issue in Sargodha

1 minute ago

China Plans to Cover All Major Cities With 5G Netw ..

2 minutes ago

Food teams sealed 2 units, imposes fine Rs 47,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Mobile-app "Hotel Watch" made operational to colle ..

2 minutes ago

5G network to cover all China's prefecture-level c ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Calls US Sanctions On ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.