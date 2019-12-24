New Model Of High-speed Inter-city Trains Operational In Central China
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:58 PM
A new model of high-speed trains designed for inter-city transportation was put into operation Tuesday in central China's Hunan Province
With a design speed of 160 kph, the CJ6 trains were jointly developed by an inter-city railway company in Hunan and CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.
The new trains are versatile, as they can run in four-car formations during non-rush hours and eight or 16-car formations during rush hours, said Zhou Qinghe, chairman of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.
Using light-weight materials and equipped with a braking system powered by recycled energy, the new model is also energy-conserving and environmentally friendly, according to Zhou.
Industry analysts said the operation of the new trains will help boost the integration of cities in Hunan.