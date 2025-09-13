Leaked Specs Hint At A Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 For Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 02:14 PM
Tech insiders are abuzz with fresh leaks about the upcoming TECNO Spark 40, which is expected to launch in Pakistan very soon
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Tech insiders are abuzz with fresh leaks about the upcoming TECNO Spark 40, which is expected to launch in Pakistan very soon. If these reports are true, the Spark 40 could redefine what buyers get in the mid-range smartphone segment.
The most talked-about leak is its massive 5200mAh battery supported by 45W Super Charging. This combination hints at uninterrupted all-day usage with minimal downtime for charging. . This feature alone could make it a standout among budget phones in 2025.
Adding to the excitement, rumors claim the Spark 40 will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display, promising smoother navigation and a premium-level user experience
While TECNO has remained tight-lipped, experts believe the Spark 40 price in Pakistan will stay competitive, making it a serious rival to other mid-range devices.
If true, this would put the Spark 40 at the top of many buyers’ lists, especially students and young professionals looking for performance at the right price.
Until the official announcement, these leaks paint the Spark 40 as a budget-friendly powerhouse—one that could shake up the local smartphone scene.
