NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022) National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) is a project sponsored by Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT) and executed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). This ambitious program seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth through women empowerment, reduced inequality, gender balance and leading-edge training. NFTP has opened its admissions for the current year 2022 for aspiring freelancers across Pakistan.

With 20 centers successfully operational nationwide, NFTP aims to train the youth of Pakistan in digital skills (Technical, Creative Designing and Content Marketing & Advertising) so that they can earn online and become self-sustainable.

In order to apply for this program, candidates must be of 18 to 40 years of age with minimum 14 years of education. Subsidize fee for complete course is up to PKR 4,000/-

Till date, more than 5,000 freelancers have graduated since its implementation and about One Million USD have been generated by these graduates so far.