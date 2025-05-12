US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win gold medals  

(@Abdulla99267510)

Seharish Ali defeats her elder sister Mahnoor Ali in final of Girls Under-15 event to claim gold medal

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Pakistan's rising squash stars, the Ali sisters from Peshawar, have once again brought international acclaim to the country by excelling at the US Junior Women’s Gold Squash Championship held in New York.

In a remarkable display of talent and sibling rivalry, Seharish Ali defeated her elder sister Mahnoor Ali in the final of the Girls Under-15 event to claim the gold medal. Mahnoor, who entered the tournament as the top seed, settled for silver after losing 3-0 in straight sets to her younger sister.

The all-Pakistani final came after dominant performances by both sisters in the semi-finals.

Mahnoor cruised past America’s Halesz Sweet M with a commanding 3-0 win, while Seharish overcame Julie Yee 3-1 to book her place in the final.

The victory adds to the growing legacy of the Ali sisters, who have consistently performed well on the international circuit.

Just recently, they made headlines at the Australian Junior Women’s Squash Championship in Melbourne.

Mahnoor won gold in the Under-13 event, Seharish secured silver in the Under-15 category, and their eldest sister Mehwish Ali clinched gold in the Under-17 division.