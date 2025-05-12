Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mohsin Naqvi while talking to reporters in Lahore says they have defeated India badly on every front

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the decision about Pakistan Super League (PSL) X would be made till evening on Monday (today).

“Final decision about PSL X is expected by this evening,” said Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the reporters in Lahore.

He was visiting a family who lost their loved one in an Indian drone attack in recently concluded tensions.

Mohsin Naqvi said that “Our victory over India was made possible by the sacrifices of our martyrs. India will now think a hundred times before attempting any new adventure.”

Commenting on recent developments, Naqvi added, “We have defeated India badly on every front. In the coming days, action against those involved in digital or cyber propaganda will become more evident.”