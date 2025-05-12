Open Menu

Final Decision On PSL X Expected By This Evening: PCB Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:13 PM

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

Mohsin Naqvi while talking to reporters in Lahore says they have defeated India badly on every front  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the decision about Pakistan Super League (PSL) X would be made till evening on Monday (today).

“Final decision about PSL X is expected by this evening,” said Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the reporters in Lahore.

He was visiting a family who lost their loved one in an Indian drone attack in recently concluded tensions.

Mohsin Naqvi said that “Our victory over India was made possible by the sacrifices of our martyrs. India will now think a hundred times before attempting any new adventure.”

Commenting on recent developments, Naqvi added, “We have defeated India badly on every front. In the coming days, action against those involved in digital or cyber propaganda will become more evident.”

Related Topics

India Drone Lahore Attack Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Pakistan Super League Family

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

3 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

23 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

59 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports