Final Decision On PSL X Expected By This Evening: PCB Chairman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:13 PM
Mohsin Naqvi while talking to reporters in Lahore says they have defeated India badly on every front
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the decision about Pakistan Super League (PSL) X would be made till evening on Monday (today).
“Final decision about PSL X is expected by this evening,” said Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the reporters in Lahore.
He was visiting a family who lost their loved one in an Indian drone attack in recently concluded tensions.
Mohsin Naqvi said that “Our victory over India was made possible by the sacrifices of our martyrs. India will now think a hundred times before attempting any new adventure.”
Commenting on recent developments, Naqvi added, “We have defeated India badly on every front. In the coming days, action against those involved in digital or cyber propaganda will become more evident.”
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman3 minutes ago
-
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win gold medals23 minutes ago
-
Tennis championship rescheduled after ceasefire between Pakistan and India36 minutes ago
-
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career3 hours ago
-
Zalmi Foundation announces PKR 50m in honor of Pakistan’s Air Defenders23 hours ago
-
Sajid Sadpara summits World’s 7th highest mountain1 day ago
-
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed3 days ago
-
Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions3 days ago
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis begins Saturday3 days ago
-
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions3 days ago
-
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions3 days ago
-
PSL venue shift aimed at ensuring players’ safety: Mohsin Naqvi3 days ago