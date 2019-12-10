Only 2 in 5 (39%) Pakistanis claim to use the internet

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 39% Pakistanis claim to use the internet

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I use the internet’?” In response, 39% agreed while 53% claimed they do not use the internet.

8% did not know/did not wish to respond.