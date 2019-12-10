UrduPoint.com
Only 2 In 5 (39%) Pakistanis Claim To Use The Internet

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:17 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 39% Pakistanis claim to use the internet

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, only 39% Pakistanis claim to use the internet.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I use the internet’?” In response, 39% agreed while 53% claimed they do not use the internet.

8% did not know/did not wish to respond.

