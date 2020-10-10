OPPO calls out youth to take sides in its Asim Azhar’s Team VOOC VS Syra Yousaf’s Team Design Challenge

The smartphone brand, OPPO never fails to amuse the audience and is here yet again with an innovative and exhilarating competition

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020) The smartphone brand, OPPO never fails to amuse the audience and is here yet again with an innovative and exhilarating competition. The brand has launched a team-up challenge with Team VOOC headed by Asim Azhar and Team Design headed by Syra Yousuf. Both the teams will be coming together on 12th October live to battle it out in the first-ever game show launch of OPPO F17 Pro. With Saboor Ali and Munib Butt supporting the two sides, the challenge has set a rage of excitement among the youngsters as they gear up to support their chosen team.

Both the teams are celebrating the two amazing features of the upcoming smartphone OPPO F17 Pro. F series successor is equipped with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging technology enabling users to get 4 hours of talk time with just a 5-minute charge. It’s a perfect solution for our fast generation. In terms of design, OPPO F17 Pro will be the sleekest smartphone launched by the brand with a 7.

48mm ultra-thin and 164g ultra-light-weight profile without giving a bulging effect.

The challenge is a great way to have some playful banter as we end the roller coaster ride that 2020 has been. Instragmers are actively tapping into their favourite teams and gearing up for the main battle on 12th October 2020 at 8 PM on OPPO’s official Facebook and YouTube. The trending challenge is open to all, giving a chance to everyone to pick their team and get a chance to win OPPO F17 Pro.

Both the teams are in play and have taken the social media by storm as they race towards the finish line.

Follow the simple steps to win:

⦁ Watch live stream

⦁ Comment your team’s name

⦁ Share the live stream on your wall