UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 350,000 Pure Electric Vehicles Hit The Road In Beijing

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Over 350,000 pure electric vehicles hit the road in Beijing

More than 350,000 pure electric vehicles had been put into operation in the Chinese capital Beijing by the end of August 2020, Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau said Sunday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 350,000 pure electric vehicles had been put into operation in the Chinese capital Beijing by the end of August 2020, Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau said Sunday.

Among these vehicles, 70,600 were used for public transportation, including 12,500 buses, 4,500 sanitation trucks and 9,900 taxis.

According to official data, the number of motor vehicles in the city had reached 6.53 million by August.

"Mobile sources of air pollution account for 45 percent of the PM2.5 density, small particulate matter that causes smog, in Beijing. Diesel and gasoline vehicles account for 32 percent and 29 percent of mobile sources respectively," said Lian Aiping with the bureau.

Beijing will adopt policies to encourage the elimination of high-emission vehicles and ban such vehicles from entering major roads of the city, according to Lian.

Related Topics

Mobile China Vehicles Beijing August Sunday 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Health experts urges people to protect from dengue ..

1 minute ago

Railways to float tenders of M-I this week

1 minute ago

Australian cancer tests, operations dropped up to ..

1 minute ago

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remain ..

1 minute ago

Int'l Day of Democracy to be marked on Tuesday

5 minutes ago

Russia Records 5,509 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.