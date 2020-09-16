UrduPoint.com
Pakistan’s Freelancing Economy Surges By 22pc Amidst COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Globally recognized payment company Payoneer, in its latest report “Freelancing in 2020: An Abundance of Opportunities,” has stated that Pakistan’s freelancing economy has surged significantly

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) Globally recognized payment company Payoneer, in its latest report “Freelancing in 2020: An Abundance of Opportunities,” has stated that Pakistan’s freelancing economy has surged significantly.

The report particularly lauds Punjab IT Board’s e-Rozgaar Program as a key contributor in this regard. E-Rozgaar’s latest batch of trainees has recorded the highest ever batch income earning over PKR 25 million in 3 months during COVID-19 lockdown. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that e-Rozgaar is playing a pivotal role in curbing youth unemployment.

e-Rozgaar is Punjab government’s initiative to empower the youth economically while aiming at creating job opportunities online. According to Payoneer’s latest report, the overall revenue of Pakistan’s freelancing economy has increased from 47% to 69%.

Applications for new cycle of “e-Rozgaar Program are invited for technical, content marketing and advertising and creative design freelance training.

After the success of online training sessions, the program is now offering both online and physical mode of training across 36 districts of Punjab.

Applicants can select any mode of training according to their skill set and apply for free to earn a respectable livelihood from the ease of home after and during 3 months of free training. The eligibility criteria of the program include Punjab domicile, Maximum age: 35 years, At least 16 years of education and currently unemployed.

