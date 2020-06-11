UrduPoint.com
PITB-CoCare To Launch Contact Tracing App To Limit COVID-19 Spread

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and CoCare, a consortium of companies led by Cheetay Logistics (Pvt) Ltd and Conrad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a contact tracing app that will limit the spread of COVID-19 in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th June, 2020) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and CoCare, a consortium of companies led by Cheetay Logistics (Pvt) Ltd and Conrad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a contact tracing app that will limit the spread of COVID-19 in Punjab. PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and Cheetay CEO Majid Khan signed on behalf of their respective organizations. Director General PITB Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present. On this occasion PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the App developed as part of the public-private partnership integrates multiple citizen-centric services aimed at checking the spread of Covid-19. He further stated that PITB will also assist in having the App published on Android and IOS platforms.

Cheetay CEO, Majid Khan briefed that the multi-functional COVID-19 app will visualize accurate real-time data on the spread of the pandemic in Punjab, share educational resources on Coronavirus symptoms and preventative guidelines, have an integrated self-diagnostic tool, and will enable access to essential stay-at-home services like testing, medicine delivery and telehealth.

While explaining functioning of app, Majid said that CoCare securely and anonymously logs physical proximity between mobile phones using Bluetooth technology to trace possible exposure to the virus. Once people anonymously self-report if they have tested positive for the virus, individuals who have been in contact with them are alerted to the potential exposure and advised to look out for symptoms or get tested. The CoCare app also allows individuals to actively keep records of contacts or location visits through QR scanning, functionality that will be essential for employers and businesses to safely reopen the economy

