PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate Of Mines App
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 04:24 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Mines & Minerals Department, has successfully geo-tagged over 3,868 mineral reserves using the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App since Oct 2021
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Mines & Minerals Department, has successfully geo-tagged over 3,868 mineral reserves using the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App since Oct 2021. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
The Chief Inspectorate of Mines App, developed by PITB, enables digital inspection and oversight of mining sites across six different regions with 2,416 inspections completed by 10 inspectors since August 2023.
Additionally, the system facilitates the monitoring of emergency rescue equipment and allows timely incident reporting, enhancing safety and compliance in Punjab’s mining sector.
On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This digital solution streamlines mining operations and strengthens real-time monitoring of compliance, advancing the mining sector towards greater transparency and safety.”
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App1 minute ago
-
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long Battery, Extreme Du ..8 minutes ago
-
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standardsa 6300mAh Powerhous ..3 hours ago
-
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade6 days ago
-
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W charging7 days ago
-
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns7 days ago
-
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor Design7 days ago
-
Apple all set to introduce a new device10 days ago
-
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology12 days ago
-
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts13 days ago
-
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer13 days ago
-
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform14 days ago