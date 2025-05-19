vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long Battery, Extreme Durability & Iconic Style

Vivo is excited to announce the official launch of the vivo Y29 (256GB) variant in Pakistan, further strengthening its popular Y series lineup

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) vivo is excited to announce the official launch of the vivo Y29 (256GB) variant in Pakistan, further strengthening its popular Y series lineup. The latest model offers a compelling combination of flagship-level battery life, smooth performance, durable build, and an elegant design.

With two refined colour choices, Noble Brown and Elegant White, the Y29 continues vivo’s design legacy with a slim and stylish profile, enhanced by a Metallic High-Gloss Frame. The uniquely designed rear camera module includes Dynamic Light, which syncs with music and notifications, creating a lively, interactive experience. Additionally, the built-in Infrared Remote Control allows users to control TVs, air conditioners, and other home appliances from multiple brands, offering convenience for today’s connected households.

One of the standout features of the Y29 is its 6500mAh BlueVolt battery, designed to keep up with heavy usage like extended video streaming, gaming, and all-day multitasking. With support for 44W FlashCharge, the device recharges quickly, while reverse charging (up to 4800mAh) adds functional versatility. Backed by vivo’s 5-Year Battery Health Guarantee, users can trust long-term performance without compromise.

Built for real-world durability, the Y29 features Anti-Drop Armor Design and SCHOTT α Glass, providing superior resistance against accidental drops and external impact. Its dustproof and splash-resistant design ensures peace of mind in daily scenarios, whether dropped on a rough surface or rinsed after a spill, the Y29 is made to endure.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 685 platform, the Y29 (256GB) offers 8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM, delivering smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, videos, and more. The 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification come together to create an immersive and eye-friendly visual experience, ideal for prolonged screen time.

Audio is enhanced with dual stereo speakers and a 400% audio boost, delivering rich, clear sound for content consumption, gaming, and calls.

The Y29 also features a 50MP HD main camera that captures sharp, detailed photos. AI-powered tools like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance automatically clean up images and optimize clarity, brightness, and colour, perfect for effortless sharing on social media.

For productivity and intelligent convenience, vivo Y29 integrates several AI features. AI SuperLink ensures stable call connectivity even in areas with weak signals. Circle to Search makes visual-based search effortless, Gemini Assistant supports faster interactions, and Screen Translation helps users explore and engage with content across multiple languages with ease.

With its balanced combination of style, battery power, durability, and smart performance, the vivo Y29 (256GB) is built to meet the dynamic needs of young, tech-savvy users in Pakistan, all while offering incredible value.

Price & Availability

vivo Y29 256 GB variant priced at PKR 54,999 is now available across Pakistan. From fast charging and smooth performance to creative tools and durable build, the vivo Y29 is built for real life, powerful, polished, and proudly made for the next generation of smartphone users in Pakistan.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y29 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y29 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).