PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU To Facilitate ERozgaar Freelancers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freelancers

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SadaPay, a digital mobile wallet company, to assist eRozgaar freelancers by providing them with an easy and secure access to their monetary funds

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SadaPay, a digital mobile wallet company, to assist eRozgaar freelancers by providing them with an easy and secure access to their monetary funds. DG eGovernance PITB Sajid Latif and CEO SadaPay Brandon Timinsky signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Marketing Head SadaPay Muhammad Asad, Director Entrepreneur PITB Salman Amin, Senior Program Manager Ahmed Islam, Focal person Wishal Naveed and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

While briefing, DG Sajid Latif said that eRozgaar is a joint project of PITB and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism (YASAT) department and SadaPay will issue freelancer accounts to every e-Rozgaar graduate at no cost for the duration of this agreement along with customized debit cards with PITB printed logo. The MoU will be a game changer for the eRozgaar community in Pakistan as till now more than 16,000 students have been graduated from 32 eRozgaar centers across Punjab with online earnings of more than 230 million PKR, he added.

CEO SadaPay Brandon Timinsky said that SadaPay have the best alternative for foreign transactions which will facilitate this process for our freelancers with minimal charges. E-Rozgaar Freelancers will be issued accounts and debit cards free of cost for three years and will not have any monthly or annual fees for an account or card issuance, and no IBFT fees for transfers below 10,000 PKR while the fee is 8 PKR for IBFT transfers from 10K to 250K PKR, he added.

Sada pay is scheduled for launching in Pakistan for the Digital payment system also for convenience for international remittance and especially creating an easy way to receive and withdraw earning for freelancers in Pakistan. The erozgaar community has welcomed this step as it will provide them an alternate source to receive their income with very low deduction rate.

